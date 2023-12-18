Santa arrives at Princess Royal Hospital’s Children’s Unit by helicopter

Santa gave his reindeers a rest when he visited the Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), in Telford, arriving in style by helicopter.

Santa with Children’s Unit staff, Nigel Lee and RAF personnel

Christmas can be a really challenging time for patients, especially for children and their families whilst receiving treatment in hospital during the festive period and to bring some extra festive cheer the team at RAF Shawbury transported Santa and his presents via helicopter to the hospital.

At this time of year Santa’s elves were far too busy to come with him so personnel from RAF Shawbury helped Santa to distribute his gifts at the PRH, which is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The visit was a great success with patients and off-duty staff venturing outside to see Santa arrive. Santa handed out presents to children on the Children’s Ward and Neonatal Unit, which put a smile on the faces of everyone he met.

Group Captain Andy Baron, Station Commander at RAF Shawbury, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide an exciting experience for the children in Telford Hospital over Christmas by flying Santa in on one of our Juno helicopters.

“Santa and personnel from RAF Shawbury enjoyed giving out presents to the children on the unit. The staff provide such a fantastic service across Shropshire at Christmas time and all year round.”

Nigel Lee, Interim Director of Strategy and Partnerships at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Santa to visit the Children’s Unit at Princess Royal Hospital, and it was fantastic to see him arrive in style, by RAF Helicopter.

“It’s a great boost for the children, parents and carers, as well as staff, to see Santa and his helpers visit the site, and it generated plenty of excitement! A huge thanks to Group Captain Andy Baron and the teams from RAF Shawbury for supporting the Trust today.”

Santa said he was looking forward to visiting everyone on Christmas Eve but don’t listen out for a helicopter as he would be using his sleigh pulled by Rudolph and the team!