Midpoint in Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation

The fourteen-week consultation into the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan – a pivotal initiative to shape the future of the borough to 2040 – has reached its halfway point.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation has been extended until 31 Jan 2024. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Community engagement remains at the forefront of this process and residents, businesses and stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments by the end of January 2024.

The Local Plan is a comprehensive document outlining the strategic framework for development and land use within Telford and Wrekin. It serves as a blueprint for sustainable growth, covering aspects such as housing, infrastructure, green spaces as well as environmental and heritage conservation. The plan ensures that the borough evolves in a manner that aligns with the community’s needs and aspirations.

- Advertisement -

The Council are required to review the Local Plan every five years, to adapt to changes in national planning policy, changing local circumstances, emerging challenges, as well as evolving community priorities. This process ensures that the plan remains relevant and responsive to the needs of Telford and Wrekin.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, said: “As we reach the midway point of the Local Plan consultation, we are grateful for the active participation of our community. Your input is invaluable in crafting a plan that truly reflects the vision and needs of Telford and Wrekin. Let’s continue working together to build a resilient and vibrant future for our borough.”

The Telford & Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation ends on 31 January 2024.

Find out more, view the consultation documents and share your feedback online at telfordandwrekindraftlocalplan.co.uk

Printed copies of the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan can also be viewed, and feedback left at libraries at Southwater, Newport, Wellington, Dawley, Madeley, Stirchley and Oakengates, and at community centres in Brookside, Donnington Wood, Madeley, Sutton Hill, Hadley and Woodside.

Attend a drop-in event and engage directly with the planning team, the last remaining locations include:

– Monday 18 December | 5pm-8pm | Turreff Hall, Donnington

– Tuesday 19 December | 11am-2pm | Edgmond Village Hall