New Stagecoach Drama School to launch in Much Wenlock

The stage is set, and the spotlight is ready to shine on Much Wenlock as Stagecoach Shrewsbury announces the grand opening of its 3rd school in the area.

This exciting addition to the community promises to be a beacon for aspiring young performers, offering a platform to explore their creative talents and develop essential life skills through live performance.

The new school, which will operate from William Brookes from January 2024, is open for all children in the area aged between 4 and 18, regardless of skill or previous experience. Before school commences, Stagecoach Shrewsbury is proud to invite children and parents to a free discovery day to give a taste of what to expect from the upcoming term of classes.

Under the management of the principal, Lisa van der Horst – along with her team of professional performers – Stagecoach Shrewsbury is gearing up to become a hub for local talent that cultivates a passion for the performing arts. Not only are classes designed to introduce the children of Much Wenlock to the buzz of live performance, but they also provide a chance to make new friends, grow self-confidence, and learn a new skill – all while having lots of fun.

Principal of Stagecoach Shrewsbury, Lisa van der Horst, who has a host of stage and screen credits across a two-decade career to her name, discussed the new opening, “I started performing as a young girl, and have dedicated my entire career to the performing arts. Since starting Stagecoach Shrewsbury, I’ve been able to see this same passion in many of my students. I’m thrilled to be opening up my third school in the area and look forward to inspiring the next generation of talent in Much Wenlock.”

The curriculum at Stagecoach Drama School is designed to provide a comprehensive education in the performing arts, covering a range of disciplines including acting, singing, and dancing. Students will have the opportunity to work with experienced instructors who are not only accomplished artists but also dedicated educators committed to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment.

The arrival of Stagecoach Drama School promises to be an exciting addition to Much Wenlock. As aspiring young performers eagerly step into the spotlight, Stagecoach promises to be a safe space that allows children to express themselves in productive ways – and invites everyone to come and watch the children at the end-of-term show.

For more information on Stagecoach Shrewsbury and the upcoming Much Wenlock school, please find a launch flyer attached, or visit: stagecoach.co.uk/shrewsbury

Exciting classes

Stagecoach Shrewsbury offers children from 4-18 years old the opportunity to express themselves and learn life skills through Drama, Dance and Singing. Children will be taught by a team of professional singers, actors, and performers, managed by Stagecoach Shrewsbury Principal, Lisa van der Horst who has spent the past two decades as a performer on stage and the screen.

All classes are exciting and full of vitality, children are guaranteed to have a great experience learning new skills and preparing for an end-of-term show. They can also gain externally accredited qualifications through LAMDA acting exams and LCM singing exams.