12.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

New Stagecoach Drama School to launch in Much Wenlock

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The stage is set, and the spotlight is ready to shine on Much Wenlock as Stagecoach Shrewsbury announces the grand opening of its 3rd school in the area.

Young performers are offered a platform to explore their creative talents.
Young performers are offered a platform to explore their creative talents.

This exciting addition to the community promises to be a beacon for aspiring young performers, offering a platform to explore their creative talents and develop essential life skills through live performance.

The new school, which will operate from William Brookes from January 2024, is open for all children in the area aged between 4 and 18, regardless of skill or previous experience. Before school commences, Stagecoach Shrewsbury is proud to invite children and parents to a free discovery day to give a taste of what to expect from the upcoming term of classes.

- Advertisement -

Under the management of the principal, Lisa van der Horst – along with her team of professional performers – Stagecoach Shrewsbury is gearing up to become a hub for local talent that cultivates a passion for the performing arts. Not only are classes designed to introduce the children of Much Wenlock to the buzz of live performance, but they also provide a chance to make new friends, grow self-confidence, and learn a new skill – all while having lots of fun.

Principal of Stagecoach Shrewsbury, Lisa van der Horst, who has a host of stage and screen credits across a two-decade career to her name, discussed the new opening, “I started performing as a young girl, and have dedicated my entire career to the performing arts. Since starting Stagecoach Shrewsbury, I’ve been able to see this same passion in many of my students. I’m thrilled to be opening up my third school in the area and look forward to inspiring the next generation of talent in Much Wenlock.”

The curriculum at Stagecoach Drama School is designed to provide a comprehensive education in the performing arts, covering a range of disciplines including acting, singing, and dancing. Students will have the opportunity to work with experienced instructors who are not only accomplished artists but also dedicated educators committed to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment.

The arrival of Stagecoach Drama School promises to be an exciting addition to Much Wenlock. As aspiring young performers eagerly step into the spotlight, Stagecoach promises to be a safe space that allows children to express themselves in productive ways – and invites everyone to come and watch the children at the end-of-term show.

For more information on Stagecoach Shrewsbury and the upcoming Much Wenlock school, please find a launch flyer attached, or visit: stagecoach.co.uk/shrewsbury

Exciting classes

Stagecoach Shrewsbury offers children from 4-18 years old the opportunity to express themselves and learn life skills through Drama, Dance and Singing. Children will be taught by a team of professional singers, actors, and performers, managed by Stagecoach Shrewsbury Principal, Lisa van der Horst who has spent the past two decades as a performer on stage and the screen.

All classes are exciting and full of vitality, children are guaranteed to have a great experience learning new skills and preparing for an end-of-term show. They can also gain externally accredited qualifications through LAMDA acting exams and LCM singing exams.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP