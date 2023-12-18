Britain’s Got Talent choir releases calendar to raise money for children’s hospices

A choir that became semi-finalists of Britain’s Got Talent is selling limited edition calendars this Christmas with proceeds being donated to Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.

Akaash Das, 14, and Daniel Grove, 15, who are members of the choir and students at Oswestry School.

The Wrexham-based Johns’ Boys Male Chorus appeared on the show in 2023 reaching the semi-finals after wowing the judges with their incredible voices, getting high praise from Simon Cowell who called them a “beautiful choir”.

They have now released a special calendar for 2024 showing pictures from the choir’s amazing last 12 months.

- Advertisement -

The choir was formed in 2016 by Aled Phillips and has several members of staff and pupils from Oswestry School, where Aled is the Director of Music.

“We are delighted to be able to release this calendar and raise money for such an important local charity,” said Aled.

“The calendar is a collection of pictures from memorable moments from the last year, and there have been quite a few.

“Please pick one up and help raise money to support local children and families.”

Oswestry School’s Headteacher Peter Middlewood said: “We are so proud of all the members of the choir and it is great to see different generations come together to sing.

“We can’t wait to see what they have in store for the future.”

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “The John’s Boys Male Chorus have been amazing supporters of Hope House over the years and we are so grateful for everything they do to raise money.

“This calendar is a perfect Christmas gift for any fans of the choir, so make sure you pick up a copy while they are still available.

“Every calendar will see a donation made to support seriously ill local children this festive season. Thank you so much to everyone at the choir for choosing to support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith once again.”

The calendars are on sale for £9.99 with all proceeds being split between Hope House Children’s Hospice and Andy’s Club.

You can get your calendar at tickettailor.com/events/johnsboys/store.