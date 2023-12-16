County residents asked to play their part in supporting health and care services this winter

People living in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are being urged to play their part in supporting health and care services this winter.

Local residents are being urged to consider using services such as their local pharmacy

The plea comes as health and social care services come under increasing pressure – with the situation expected to become ever more challenging over the festive period.

In an open letter, bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, all local healthcare providers and Shropshire Council outline the challenge services are facing as we head into the winter months – but also how the public can help support local health and care services.

The letter says: “The level of demand we have seen in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin over the last few weeks is very high and shows no sign of relenting. It is the same story across the country, and it is likely to get even more challenging; especially as we enter the festive period.

“Both Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are seeing sustained and high numbers of patients, with the number of instances of norovirus, which brings on diarrhoea and vomiting, and other respiratory illnesses such as covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on the rise.

“Our hospitals are very busy and full. This is causing lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulances being able to hand over their patients. As a result, ambulance crews are unable to respond to other 999 calls in the community.

“We also face delays in discharging patients from hospital – many of whom have complex personal circumstances and needs. This is leading to extended waiting times to access beds and adding to ambulance handover delays.

“As health and care leaders, we give you our word that we are doing everything within our power to see that our communities get the care they need when they need it.”

The letter can be read in full here.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are already seeing high levels of demand for services at the start of this winter period. Health and care staff are doing all they can to provide the best care possible, but we can’t do this without the public playing their part to help our health and care services over the coming months. We strongly encourage residents to take the actions highlighted in the letter to help reduce pressure and ensure everyone can access the services and support they need”.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “This is the start of what will be another long and extremely difficult winter for health and social care staff. They need our support and we can all play a part. We all need to do what we can to protect ourselves, our most vulnerable members in our community, as well as our health and care services. Getting vaccinated against covid and flu if you are eligible is one very simple way you can protect your family and loved ones.”