Police name man who entered River Severn in Ironbridge

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man who went into the River Severn has been identified as 36-year-old Harry Hull-Merrick.

Harry Hull-Merrick
Harry Hull-Merrick

Harry, who is from Telford, is believed to have entered the river in Ironbridge at around 10.15pm on Friday 8 December near to the bridge by the Robin Hood Pub.

At the time it was not known who he was and earlier this week police issued an appeal to help identify him.

Despite searches by police officers, fire service and rescue teams at the scene, Harry remains missing, and officers are concerned for his safety.

Harry is described as white, with short dark hair, of a medium build, and was last seen wearing no top and dark coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard said: “I would like to thank the public for their help in identifying Harry following our appeal on Monday.

“From information provided to us we have been able to carry out a number of checks, and from that we strongly believe the man who entered the river was Harry. His family have been made aware and are being supported during this difficult time.

“There will be an increased police presence around Ironbridge near to the river over the coming days as we continue to carry out searches for Harry, and I would like to reassure the public that we don’t believe there to be anyone else involved in his disappearance.”

Anyone who may have seen Harry around the time of his disappearance, or has any information that could help with searches, is asked to email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 445i of December 8, 2023.

