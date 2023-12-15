9.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 15, 2023
Market Drayton bakers to feature on Channel 5 this evening

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Local Shropshire business, Original Biscuit Bakers, are to appear on Channel 5’s, Secrets of The Christmas Factory at 6pm this evening.

Original Biscuit Bakers are to appear on Channel 5’s Secrets of The Christmas Factory
Secrets of the Christmas factory explore the processes behind six traditional festive items, from Christmas Trees, Brussel Sprouts, Cards, Jumpers, Tinsel, and decorated Christmas Gingerbread from Market Drayton, Shropshire.

Managing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams, said:

“I was absolutely thrilled to have Channel 5 filming ‘Secrets of The Christmas Factory’ at our home of gingerbread. It was an exciting opportunity to share behind-the-scenes footage, offering a glimpse into the meticulous process of crafting our biscuits and the skills that goes into making our novelty favourites”.

Original Biscuit Bakers

Original Biscuit Bakers are a brand of Image on Food, which was founded in 1987 by Sarah and Tim Hopcroft, with the aim of creating personalised biscuits that would delight both children and adults alike.

The business is fast approaching its 40-year milestone in producing hand crafted gingerbread novelties and the award-winning heritage biscuit brand “Billington’s Gingerbread”.

The Company makes over 150 tonne of gingerbread a year, and that includes over 600,000 Christmas novelty biscuits. By using only, the finest ingredients and state-of-the-art technology, a variety of fun and beautiful designs are being constantly created.

The Company employs a strong team of over 60 local people, supplying premium retailers, major tourist attractions, food service outlets, delicatessens, farm shops, corporate events as well as Original Biscuits Bakers & Billington’s having an on-line shop.

Image on Food also make an annual pledge to support a range of local projects and organisations within the Market Drayton area as a commitment to contribute to put something back into the community.

