Man cut free from vehicle following collision on A41 north of Hinstock

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man was cut free from a vehicle following a collision between a lorry and pickup truck on the A41 in north Shropshire this morning.

The scene of the collision on the A41. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton via X.
The collision happened between Hinstock and Tern Hill at around 5.53am.

Emergency services attended including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who sent four fire appliances to the scene including the Rescue Tender from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington.

Fire crews used winches, cutters and spreaders to release the trapped man.

The casualty was handed into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service after they were freed from the vehicle.

The A41 was closed for several hours between Hinstock and Tern Hill.

