Festive fundraiser to take the stress out of wrapping Christmas gifts

A small group of dedicated fundraisers will return to Shrewsbury Market Hall this weekend for their annual charity gift wrapping service.

Clare Rowson, Philippa Bason, Breege Kelly – members of the Shrewsbury Fundraising committee

Members of the Shrewsbury Committee of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund have held several collections, activities, and events throughout the year and will now be finishing a fantastic year of fundraising with their festive gift-wrapping service.

The volunteer committee, led by sisters Angela Hill and Caroline Francis, fundraises to support the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the region’s main cancer charity which enhances cancer services throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Angela Hill, Chair of the committee, said the group have had a very busy year of fundraising.

“Our annual gift-wrapping services is one of our favourite events of year. It is a great way to raise a few extra pennies whilst helping to take the stress out of Christmas present wrapping for the public.”

“In exchange for a donation to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports local people impacted by cancer, people can leave their presents with us whilst they shop and we will get them ready to go under the tree.”

“It’s going to be busy weekend of fundraising as we will also be holding a collection at the pantomime over the weekend,” she added.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s Shrewsbury Committee will on the top floor of Shrewsbury Market Hall on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th December from 10:30am – 2:30pm.