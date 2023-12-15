9.3 C
Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival reveals first acts of Gala Show

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Tickets are now on sale and two acts revealed for Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s (SICF) flagship Gala Show at Theatre Severn next summer.

Scott Bennett and Josh Pugh will be appearing at the Gala event
Scott Bennett and Josh Pugh will be appearing at the Gala event

Beginning on Thursday 11 July, the 2024 festival will offer performances at several venues throughout Shrewsbury culminating with the Gala Show highlight on the evening of Sunday 14 July.

As seen on Hypothetical (Dave), BBC New Comedy Awards, Head Judge (BBC), Mock The Week (BBC), The Last Leg (Channel 4), As Yet Untitled (Dave), Live at The Moth Club (Dave) and Match of the Day X (BBC), Edinburgh Award nominated Josh Pugh will be appearing the festival following an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland.

Pugh has written for several shows, including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Newsjack and The Now Show. He hosts a podcast, Josh And Phil’s Knowledge Club, with Phil Pagett. The Sunday Post described him as having ‘a gentle surrealness and a big dollop of hilarity.’

Scott Bennett is a stand-up comedian and writer who is ‘without doubt live comedy’s best kept secret’ according to the Evening Standard newspaper. He made his debut on Live at the Apollo in 2021 and has also appeared as a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican.

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live-streamed stand up show from his actual garden shed. The show achieved national coverage in the press, Sky News, BBC News and Five Live. In 2022 he was nominated as Best Club Comedian in the Chortle awards.

Commenting on the event, which returns following last year’s sell out Gala Show, SICF co director Beth McGowan said: “We are delighted to begin the build-up to next summer’s festival with the announcement of two superb acts, both of whom are very popular with audiences. Gala Show tickets are perfect Christmas stocking fillers for lovers of comedy – hint, hint!”

