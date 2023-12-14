6.7 C
Two Wellington men charged with drug offences

Two men from Wellington have appeared in court after they were charged with drug offences.

Mohammed Lal, aged 20 and Hamid Lal, aged 21, both of King Street in Wellington appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 December.

Both men were charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply to unknown persons.

The charges come following a search of an address in Wellington on Monday 11 December where drugs were recovered.

A 23-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply to unknown persons in connection with the incident, was released on police bail.

Both men entered not guilty pleas and were remanded in custody, and are due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 9 January.

