Telford knitting group tackling loneliness supports families struggling with cost of living

A knitting group, bringing women together from all backgrounds, has donated baby and toddler woollens to a Telford charity to help parents struggling with the cost of living.

Kushdil ladies knitting group which has been set up thanks to support from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Safer & Stronger Communities project. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Hats, scarves and mittens have been lovingly knitted by the Kushdil ladies knitting group and donated to Telford Crisis Support.

Funding from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Safer & Stronger Communities project has helped set up the group which meets at the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Hadley. As well as being able to help a good cause, for the women who come to the weekly group and who are all in their seventies, it is a chance to get out of the house and feel part of something.

- Advertisement -

Grandmother Harinder Kaur said:

“I’m proud of my knitting and I’m happy to help others. Me and my daughter-in-law have been knitting for Telford Crisis Support. I love coming to the group and I’m proud of all my friends here too.”

Organiser Manjit Kaur added:

“We work very closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and it is thanks to their support we started this knitting group in September.

“It’s really important for these ladies to come out because all week they are at home, some of them don’t see anybody. They look forward to knitting and we do yoga and other activities and it’s the highlight of their week to sit with their friends and have a chit-chat.

“We are open to every community, so if you’re out there at home, alone, please come along and make friends, we would love to see you.”

The Safer & Stronger Communities project, in partnership with the West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner, is investing £2.5 million into projects across the borough to help bring joy, comfort and companionship to residents.

Councillor Kelly Middleton Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships (Labour) said:

“It’s all about bringing different communities together to create a sense of belonging. Many of the projects, like the Kushdil ladies knitting group, are about tackling loneliness which we know is on the rise for all ages.

“I’m so thrilled that the group is knitting communities together and it is touching to hear how proud the ladies are to be doing something for charity and how proud they are of each other.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added:

“It’s brilliant to see work through the Safer & Stronger Communities project making a positive impact by empowering women to break the cycle of loneliness and form long-lasting friendships, all while helping those in need.”

Telford Crisis Support has a baby and toddler bank and the woollens will be put into baby baskets and given to families in need.

Chris Jones, chair of the charity said:

“It’s absolutely fantastic what these ladies have done, they are so talented. They will make a lot of babies and toddlers and their parents very happy.”

Kushdil ladies knitting group meets on a Thursday, between 11am-1pm. For more information, please contact Manjit on 07581 382849 or email info.kushdil@gmail.com