Pedestrian dies following collision in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision involving a car in Telford on Sunday morning.

The collision happened at around 10.25am on the A4169 near the junction of Lightmoor Road.

The incident involved a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling on the A4169, colliding with an 81-year-old man crossing the road.

The man was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Witness Appeal

Police officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or anybody with dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information should contact PC Valente by emailing paulo.valente@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07900 656 409.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

