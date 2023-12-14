Abandoned puppies prompt warning ahead of Christmas

A Shropshire vet and dog rescue centre are warning people to avoid the temptation of giving animals as presents at Christmas.

Becca Crozier, of Southwater Vets, with the puppies

The call comes after two puppies were taken to Southwater Vets in Telford for emergency treatment after being found abandoned in a carrier bag.

The pair – who have been christened Winston and Wally – are now being cared for by one of the Southwater Vets nursing team and Rob Hamilton, director of the vets practice in Stafford Park, said their plight highlighted a growing problem with abandoned pets.

He said: “We opened our new surgery here in Stafford Park in November, and have teamed up with Hilbrae Rescue Kennels to provide veterinary care for their animals.

“They brought these puppies to us who were the only survivors in a litter of seven who were found dumped in a carrier bag near Whitchurch.

We have carried out a full health check but they are so young we cannot be certain about any long-term implications of their experience.

“It’s heartbreaking when we see animals in very poor health being brought in after being abandoned in what must be terrifying conditions for them.

“I have worked as a vet in Shropshire for many years, and we are seeing an ever-growing number of pets being abandoned for a whole number of reasons – everything from poor health to simply being too expensive.

“People really need to think very carefully before getting a pet because they are a long-term commitment and not something that can be returned like a broken toy.”

Marty Burrell, of Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton, Telford, said Christmas was always the busiest time of year for taking in unwanted dogs.

She said: “We have some golden rules which we always tell people, particularly in the run up to Christmas. Firstly, never give a pet as a surprise present, especially to children, who will not understand the implications and cost of looking after an animal.

“Secondly, do your research. There is so much information out there and it’s easy to find out which type of dog will suit you – a breed which will be perfect for one family may be totally unsuitable for another.

“Dogs give their heart and soul to you, and they suffer so much when they are abandoned, it’s very difficult to pick up the pieces afterwards.

“These two puppies have endured a horrific start to their life and we are just crossing our fingers that they will be able to recover.”