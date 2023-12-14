6.7 C
The Boat Inn at Jackfield to host charity grotto

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Boat Inn, at Jackfield, otherwise known as the pub that floods is hosting Father Christmas for one more night in aid of Haughton School and the Severn Hospice on Saturday 16th December between 4-7.

Santa at The Boat Inn at Jackfield
Santa at The Boat Inn at Jackfield

Santas elves have been busy building a fantasy grotto behind the historic pub which is available to all with a small donation to the charities.

So far over 100 children have been delighted by the magic and wonder that only Santa can provide!

Mario Thomas, the Landlord says, “We’ve done Christmas in a big way this year with decorations, brass bands, male voice choirs and schools joining us for carols around our memorial tree.

“If we can spread the magic of Christmas just a little bit more with our fantastic grotto whilst raising vital funds for our charities it will mean the world to all of us at The Boat who have put so much effort into creating everything for the children.”

Father Christmas will be arriving in his sleigh at four o’clock sharp on the 16th, so wrap up warm and bring your Christmas letters to him directly.

Please note that there is limited space in the car park and patrons are kindly asked to park on the road and walk to the event if possible.

