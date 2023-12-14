Shrewsbury Krazy Races unveils 2024 headline charity partners

Krazy Races is returning to Shrewsbury after becoming the UK’s largest, national award-winning soapbox derby event.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races is returning in 2024

The Shropshire-based company has welcomed over 150,000 spectators in Towns and Cities up and down the country while raising over £100,000 for a variety of charities in 2023 alone.

On Sunday 26th May, Krazy Races will return to where it all began in Shrewsbury Quarry, to mark the event’s 5 year anniversary. As part of the special anniversary event, spectators will be treated to all the usual ‘Krazy’ soapbox madness in the day with a very special ‘Live Music’ after party in the evening.

Throughout November, Krazy Races fans have been nominating and voting for a charity to take the mantle as the event’s official ‘Headline Charity Partner’. With several charities in the running, the decision was taken to select two Charities with SYA-All about Youth and Headway Shropshire being unveiled as joint headline charity partners.

Danny Scoffin, Head of Brand & Strategic Development for Krazy Races said:

“Our Krazy Races events are all about raising as much money for local charities as possible while giving families a fantastic day out. We work closely with our headline charities to help put them at the heart of the event, giving them as many opportunities as possible to raise as much as they can!

“Our event is all about giving people of all ages a bit of magic and a unique experience. We are over the moon to be working with two very different but equally incredible charities and are looking forward to working closely with them over the coming months.”

A Headway Shropshire spokesperson said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with Krazy Races as one of the chosen headline charity partners for the 2024 Shrewsbury event. This exciting opportunity not only allows us to raise crucial funds for Headway Shropshire, an acquired brain injury charity, but also brings a unique and fun experience to our community. Our Headway Shropshire team is excited to roll up our sleeves, get creative and build a soapbox. We’re honored to be part of this brilliant event, and we really look forward to it. Please come and support us on the day, which will be filled with lots of fun and laughter!”

SYA-All About Youth; Claire Purcell, Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager said:

“We are really excited about being named as a headline charity by the Krazy Races team for next year’s event in Shrewsbury.

“It is one of the highlights of the year in the town and it is always a delight to see the innovative kart designs that people come up with. It is an event that also really catches the imagination of the public with thousands of people turning out to support it.

“Krazy Races also raises lots of money which many charities benefit from and that support is gratefully appreciated – particularly at the moment when fundraising activities have been seriously challenged by the economic climate.

“As a headline charity we get to enter 2 Karts in May’s event and I would urge businesses to get in touch if they would like to enter a team and support the event. It’s all in a good cause, can serve as a valuable team building exercise and is a great day out as well.

“We will be well represented on the day, providing activities for young people and will be happy to talk about what we do at SYA if people want to find out more. It looks like being another amazing event and we just can’t wait.”

Team Spaces and Tickets for Shrewsbury Krazy races are available now with a proportion of ticket sales going to the two headline charities.