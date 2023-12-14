Hawkstone Park to host late May Bank holiday music concerts

World-renowned music artists will be descending on a well-known Shropshire venue for a series of concerts taking place over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park near Shrewsbury will play host to three consecutive nights of live music next year it has been confirmed, with further details to be released soon by organisers.

Speaking about “Hawkstone Park Live 2024”, the Managing Director of ASHCOTT International said: “We are excited to be kicking off our 2024 events calendar by bringing some massive UK and International acts to Hawkstone Park for an exciting Bank Holiday weekend concert series.

“Full details of the headline acts for each night will be released shortly, and details of supporting acts will follow in early 2024. We have more live music events being planned for Shropshire and hope these will provide a positive boost to the local area economy.”

Around 12,000 general admission and VIP ticket options are expected to be released imminently, following an initial 48-hour pre-sale for local residents within SY and TF postcode areas.

Advanced registration for ticket notifications has now opened and is available via the ticketing platform Gigantic.com.

The event will take place between Friday 24th May and Sunday 26th May at Hawkstone Park in Shropshire, with tickets starting from £49 plus booking fee.