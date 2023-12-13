5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Telford man handed suspended sentence for coercive behaviour

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Joseph Haftavani, 37, of Willowfield in Telford appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 7 December where he was given a one year and 10-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also made to complete a ‘Building better relationships’ 25-day rehabilitation activity, 100 hours unpaid work in the community and received a seven-year restraining order.

DC Izzy Broxton said: “This has been a challenging investigation due to the very nature of the offending.

“I am delighted that there has been justice served for the victim and I believe this sentence sends out a positive message that domestic abuse and domestic violence in any form will not be tolerated.

“The victim was incredibly brave to come forward to the police and report this behaviour.”

