Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Main pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre reopens today

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The main pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury re-opened today after being closed for safety reasons in July last year.

Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 on repairs and improvements to the poolhall and ventilation system.

The main pool was closed after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

The £400,000 project saw damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the airflow management system removed from the roof space over the pool, and new ducting installed outside of the building and over the spectator area, where it is more easily accessible.

The closure was also used as an opportunity to remove the diving board,  unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels from above the main pool area.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“It has been a difficult project that has had some unexpected setbacks along the way, but Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 and has remained committed to the reopening as soon as possible, so I am delighted to see people back in the pool today.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the swimming and fitness centre on behalf of Shropshire Council, is launching a brand-new activity programme as part of the reopening.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for SCLT, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be fully open as a centre for the first time since July 2022, and to celebrate on Saturday 15 December and Sunday 16 December, and as a way of saying thank you to the people of this community for their tremendous patience, we’ve got a programme of free sessions across the weekend.

“There’s free swimming from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, free swimming lessons taster sessions from 9am to midday on Saturday, plus free gym sessions on both days between 8am and 4pm.

“For the gym sessions there’s no need to book. Just turn up on the day. All other sessions will be bookable via our website. We hope to see plenty of people back at The Quarry enjoying this special weekend.”

