Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Driver arrested after fleeing four-vehicle collision on M54

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A driver has been arrested following a four-vehicle collision on the M54 in Shropshire last night.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision. Photo: @SFRS_cjackson / SFRS
The collision happened Eastbound between Junctions 3 and 2 near Tong at around 10.20pm.

Police say one of the drivers was arrested after they fled the scene before being tracked down by a police dog following a search of the area.

They then failed a breath test.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Incident Command Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no persons were found to be trapped and crews made the vehicles safe.

