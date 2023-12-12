MP backs councillor’s campaign for flooded Oswestry residents

Oswestry MP Helen Morgan is backing a local councillor’s campaign to give more support to residents of Guinevere Close, adjacent to Gobowen Road, facing issues with flooding.

Cllr Owen witnesses the flooding

Several properties on the Jasmine Gardens estate have floodwater inches from their homes. This is because a small 13-inch culvert – which has previously been blocked – is the only outlet for water which builds up on the fields behind the estate, and floods onto Gobowen Road.

Several of the cars stuck in floodwater over the past weekend were on the stretch of Gobowen Road opposite Guinevere Close.

North Shropshire’s MP has approached Shropshire Council about the issue, having visited the site herself, but has not yet received a response.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Having seen the problem for myself, I am very keen to see a solution to the problems residents on Guinevere Close opposite Gobowen Road are facing with flooding, and have asked Shropshire Council to take action.

“Residents in Oswestry shouldn’t have to live in fear that if water rises another inch or two it could get into their homes. It is important that this issue is dealt with and not kicked into the long grass, especially as we are experiencing such a wet winter.”

Councillor James Owen represents the residents impacted, and says that Shropshire Council are failing to deal with the problem.

James Owen, Oswestry Town Councillor for Cambrian ward, said:

“Floods are becoming more and more common. Back in 2021 Shropshire Council provided Jasmine Gardens residents with a pump to help deal with the issue, but now people can’t even get a hold of them even when the flood is inches from their homes.

“Residents have had to fork out almost £1,000 personally between the 5 houses back in October, and worried they will have to do again with the spell of terrible weather we’ve been having.

“Many of the cars stuck in floodwater lately were on Gobowen Road – there is a real knock-on impact for the whole town by not dealing with this problem properly.”