7.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

Staff at ShireLiving scheme support resident to continue 100-year-old family tradition

Uncategorized
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A retired farmer has shared his joy at being able to continue a family tradition started by his father more than 100 years ago after moving into a retirement complex.

James uses the measurements to create charts and graphs giving an insight into local weather trends
James uses the measurements to create charts and graphs giving an insight into local weather trends

James Turney had only one request when he first went to look around ShireLiving’s Withywood scheme in Shrewsbury – a rainwater measuring station.

James, 85, has been keeping a record of the daily rainfall as long as he can remember, and said he was keen to carry it on in his new home.

- Advertisement -

Seeing how important it was to him, staff at Withywood pledged to make it happen and had the equipment set up in the communal garden in time for James’s arrival last month.

It means the ritual started in 1920 by his father at the family’s farm in Northamptonshire has been able to carry on.

Growing up watching his father collect and measure the rainfall each day, James, who was the eldest of seven children, recalls how the practice soon became part of his routine too.

He has carried it on after getting married and having two children, taking his equipment and records with him when he relocated to Staffordshire in 1970 and then to Baschurch in 1999.

Meanwhile his father stayed on the farm, keeping his own records into his 70s – but James, who is now a great-grandfather, has no plans to stop any time soon.

He said: “When you have been doing something for so long you just keep doing it. It is part of my routine.

“It gets me out of bed – I try and get up at 7 o’clock every morning to make sure the measurements are taken at around the same time.”

Each morning James makes his way down to the garden to see how much rain has been collected in the previous 24 hours.

He explained: “It catches the water in a container, and I then tip it into a measuring cylinder. When there’s been a lot of rain I have to empty the cylinder about four times.”

Along with measuring the volume of water, there are gauges set up to measure the temperature and humidity in the air. On snowy days, James will also measure the depth of the snow.

He said: “One foot of snow is an inch of rain. On an acre of land, one inch of rain is 100 tonnes of water.”

When the time came to look at retirement housing, James was determined not to have to give up his passion and was delighted when staff at the ShireLiving scheme, part of the Wrekin Housing Group, agreed to help.

While Withywood service manager Sharon Lawrie was used to accommodating residents’ wishes, she said rainwater measuring equipment was certainly a first.

Sharon said: “We could see it was a massive thing for him and it would have been a bit of a deal-breaker, so I said it’s not a problem – just tell me what you need.

“We get all sorts of requests from residents and we always try and accommodate things where we can. It is their home after all.

“We are really pleased to have been able to help James continue doing something that is so important to him.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP