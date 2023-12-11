Council launches scheme to help 550 residents into education and work

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team has launched a skills for your future service to help 550 local people back into education, employment and training across the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team has launched a skills for your future service. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council.

The council has linked up with local Training providers Shropshire Youth Support Trust, Landau, Involved Social Impact Project, Anta Education and School of Coding to deliver this vital service to help address the barriers people face when trying to get back into the workplace.

The aim is to help 550 of local people to secure jobs and/or move closer to employment. With a particular focus on supporting young people the project seeks to increase engagement and participation levels in education, employment or training.

With a tailored service, the team of providers will work with individuals to address barriers such as low confidence, debt, anxiety and lack of employability skills. Users of the service will have access to training linked to the local labour market, work placements, interview support, job coaching and skills development. Employment opportunities will be developed where possible with strong links to local employers.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said:

“We are committed to helping give local people the best possible chance to get into education, work or training, whether that be through this scheme, the new Digital Skills Hub in Station Quarter or the development of NI Park which is home to a number of companies delivering highly skilled jobs. We invest in this as a priority at a time when Government Funding is being cut.

Our new partners have a strong understanding of the challenges and barriers people face and an understanding of the local labour market landscape which is vital to the success of this project. We look forward to working together and achieving outcomes that change people’s lives across the borough.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for education, employment & visitor economy, said:

“We are delighted to be getting this service off the ground. The support on offer will really make a difference to those facing barriers in getting back into the workplace, and is very much needed by some, who may otherwise struggle to take the next steps in training or employment. We continue to do all we can to address the gaps faced by residents in our community, and hope that those accessing this help will have a bright future ahead as they embark on an education, training or employment journey.”

The Telford & Wrekin Council Skills Delivery team will be responsible for referrals and eligibility verification visit the Telford Jobbox website telfordjobbox.co.uk or email telfordjobbox@telford.gov.uk for more information.