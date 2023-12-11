Wenlock Spring drink-drive campaign receives backing from wholesalers

The UK’s largest wholesale distributor has added its support to a newly-launched drink-driving campaign fronted by premium water brand Wenlock Spring.

Unitas Wholesale, which has a buying power in excess of £8 billion and 155 independent businesses within the group, has backed calls by the Shropshire firm for people to stop and think before they get behind the wheel of a car this Christmas.

Wenlock Spring has launched ‘The Only One for the Road’ campaign in conjunction with West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and it continues to receive widespread support.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they are driving.

Lee Wharton, who is a Trading Controller at Unitas Wholesale and has spent 20 years in the brewery industry, said: “We believe this campaign carries a very important message which should be shared and supported far and wide.

“The majority of people make the right choice when it comes to drink-driving, but unfortunately there are still others who don’t.”

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Across the region, 156 people were arrested in the run up to last Christmas for being over the limit whilst behind the wheel.

Lee added: “The stats around accidents relating to drink-driving will be painful for some people, but they illustrate the importance of driving the message home that people need to think about what they are drinking.”

Oli Pitcher, director at Shrewsbury-based wholesale alcohol suppliers Battlefield Beers, said: “I think the campaign is a great idea and one that we are really keen to support.

“More people are going to pubs these days and are not drinking alcohol as they are more health conscious and more conscious in general about the amount of alcohol they are drinking.

“Although still in the minority, the ‘low and no’ alcohol market is growing quite a bit. You compare it with 5 to 10 years ago, the number of low or zero-alcohol products we stock has probably tripled to what it used to be.

“It’s definitely diversifying and I think that’s reflective of the amount of people who are now going out and are choosing those products over alcohol.”

With freshly-liveried delivery vans making the point of the campaign clear, Wenlock Spring has also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and tent cards with the message for drivers to steer clear of alcohol.

Any businesses wishing to support the campaign and download one of the posters can visit wenlockspring.co.uk/home.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: “We’re very proud to have launched the campaign and to see the support it is getting across different sectors is fantastic.

“We are very grateful that Unitas is publicly supporting the campaign and sharing the important message it carries with its members.

“Far too many people are still dying or getting injured as a result of drink-driving and highlighting the dangers becomes even more important as we approach the festive season.”

Watch

Stephen Tuck from Wenlock Water chats with Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard about the campaign on Shropshire Business Live TV.