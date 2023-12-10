Police appeal for witnesses after man enters river in Ironbridge

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen entering the river in Ironbridge at around 9.50pm Friday.

Despite searches by police officers, fire service and rescue teams at the scene, the man remains missing, and there are concerns for his safety.

He is described as a white male, possibly in his late 20s or 30s, with short dark hair, of medium build, who was wearing no top and dark-coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard of Telford Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man enter the river at this time or noticed anybody who fits the description in the vicinity beforehand to please get in touch and tell us what you saw.

“Any information we get will help piece together our investigation into this case. Thank you in advance for your assistance.”

Anyone who may have seen him or has any information should call us on 101 quoting log 445i of December 8.