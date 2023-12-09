Woman and dog rescued from car stuck in floodwater near Maesbury Marsh

Fire crews rescued a woman and her dog after they became trapped in a flooded vehicle near Maesbury Marsh on Saturday morning.

Fire crews winched the car from the floodwater. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Baschurch and Oswestry along with the Water Rescue Unit from Shrewsbury. An operations officer also attended.

They were called to the incident at around 8.53am.

The woman was safely rescued along with the dog after the car became partially submerged in water.

Fire crews used a Tirfor winch to remove the car from the water.