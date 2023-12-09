9.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Wellington’s ‘Golden Welly’ winners announced

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The weather may be cold but competition was hot for Wellington’s coveted ‘Golden Welly’ trophy this year.

From left, Cllr Anthony Lowe, Cllr Julie Pearce, Josh Snell from Bath Bombs, Mayor Councillor Paul Davis and Councillor Reg Snell
The accolades are awarded to the best dressed Christmas windows, with the 2023 event attracting its highest ever number of entries from retailers across the town.

Wellington Councillors took to the streets to judge the annual competition organised by Caroline Mulvihill from Wellington Town Council.

“It was great to see so many shops joining in this year and the standard was very high,” commented Caroline.

The winner of the shop category was Bath Bombs by JC with Confections & Creations second; whilst Elsie’s Emporium in Wellington Market won the best market stall category, with Ethan’s Gifts second.

Mayor of Wellington Cllr Paul Davis, presented the golden welly trophies, as well as a cash prizes of £50 for the two winners and £25 for the runners up.

