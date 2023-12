A woman was rescued from the canal in Ellesmere in the early hours of today.

Emergency services attended the incident off Wharf Road at around 4.30am.



Five fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Tweedale with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers also attended.

The woman was rescued from the water by fire crews and left in the care of the ambulance service and police.