8.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 8, 2023
Woman dies following collision on A442 in Crudgington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a collision on the A442 in Crudgington yesterday morning.

The collision involving two cars happened at around 8am.

Officers say a 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and sadly later died.

The collision involved a Peugeot 2008 and a black Peugeot expert van.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC Helen OConnor by emailing quoting incident number 00071_I_07122023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

