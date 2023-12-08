7.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 8, 2023
Shrewsbury sewage campaigners slam MP for voting down swimmers’ compensation

Shrewsbury sewage campaigners have slammed Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski for voting against a compensation scheme for swimmers who get sick from sewage pollution.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury

The amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill, tabled by the Liberal Democrats, would have allowed those who get sick as a result of illegal sewage dumping to claim compensation from water companies.

However, on Monday 4 December, Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski voted against it, alongside other Conservative MPs, causing the amendment to fail.

Claire Kirby, a campaigner with Up Sewage Creek, says:

“It is clear that the MP for Shrewsbury doesn’t care about the River Severn, or his constituents. The sewage in the river is making people sick. It should be no-brainer for our MP to choose the health and wellbeing of his constituents over the multi-million-pound water companies responsible for the pollution.

“But instead of voting to let his constituents ask for compensation, he sides with big business instead. Whatever is he thinking? If he can’t protect swimmers – including local children – then he isn’t fit for purpose.”

A recent report by Surfers Against Sewage found that the number of people getting sick due to suspected sewage pollution over the last year was 1,924 cases – this had almost tripled from the previous year.

Claire Kirby continues:

“Local people are fed up. We are watching the River Severn dying right in front of our eyes in real time while our MP refuses to help us save it, or keep us from getting sick.

“A year ago we invited Daniel Kawczynski to put on his bathing suit and come for a swim in the river. He never replied. Will he come for a swim now? We’ll even let him choose which sewage outflow he swims downstream of. If swimming in poo isn’t safe enough for Daniel to risk, why does he think it’s safe enough for our kids?”

