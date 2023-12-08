Shropshire artist brings creative boost to football charity’s winter holiday sessions

A Shropshire artist is bringing his creative vibe to winter holiday activity sessions for children organised by a football charity.

Artist Luke Crump will be running art workshops as part of the winter holiday activities.

The New Saints FC Foundation, the charity arm of Oswestry football club, has joined forces with partners across the area to run multi activity events as part of the Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The free sessions will feature fun activities, sports and games open to children of all abilities. Children at the holiday workshops will also receive free meals.

The activities will include three sessions featuring Shrewsbury artist Luke Crump who is attracting national attention for his doodle style artwork.

He will be spreading the joy of art in two workshops on December 20 at The Centre in Oak Street, Oswestry. The first workshop takes place from 4.30pm to 6pm for juniors aged from 10 to 13 years. The second workshop is for young people aged 14 to 16 from 6.15pm to 7.45pm also at The Centre.

Luke will also be running an art session for Whittington Youth Club at Whittington Senior Citizens Hall on December 21 from 5pm to 9pm.

Luke said he was very much looking forward to the sessions. “This is great chance to learn new creative skills while having loads of artistic fun. Those taking part can take home their unique creations and all materials are provided. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone there,” he said.

Gill Jones of the TNS FC Foundation said that the foundation had been delighted to be able to book Luke to run the three sessions.

“Luke is an incredibly talented young artist who brings a huge amount of enthusiasm and energy to his workshops. I’m sure everyone taking part in the workshop will have a wonderful time and be inspired to use their own artwork to express themselves,” she said.

The foundation is also organising activity sessions for four to 12 year olds throughout the winter holidays at Woodside and The Meadows primary schools in Oswestry, as well as Morda, Gobowen, Ellesmere, St Martins and Weston Rhyn.

The events are supervised by fully qualified sports activity coaches and youth workers who regularly work with the foundation.

Gill explained that since 2021 the Holiday Activities and Food programme had provided support to children in receipt of free school meals through holiday periods.

“But thanks to support from other local funders we are able to open up this free provision to all children and young people. We would encourage everyone to book a place but particularly those whose children are eligible for free school meals so that they don’t miss out,” she said.

She added that the number and length of sessions had been increased for the 2023 winter holidays with sessions at Woodside and The Meadows, Morda and Ellesmere available from 9am to 5pm or as separate sessions for morning and afternoons.

The activities take place on December 20 at St Martins, December 21 or 22 at Woodside, The Meadows and Ellesmere, and at Morda, Gobowen and Weston Rhyn on January 2 or 3.

Gill said that limited places were available and registration was essential. Further information and registration details are available by visiting the website at tnsfc.co.uk/foundation/holiday-activities