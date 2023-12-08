Hope House’s Winter Wonderland lights up the night for children thanks to Shropshire business

The grounds of Hope House children’s hospice will be lit up this festive season as it switches on its Winter Wonderland lights which has been set up thanks to the generosity of a Shropshire business.

A route around the grounds of the Oswestry-based hospice will be festively lit up at night for the children and families to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas.

The Winter Wonderland was paid for and installed by Shrewsbury’s Kingsland Wealth Management who acquired all the lights and also sent staff over three days to volunteer and set everything up.

Sarah Daniels, Activities Lead at the hospice, said: “This is going to be so wonderful for the children and families that use our hospice.

“It really does look fantastic and will create lots of festive memories for children and families.

“We’d like to thank Kingsland Wealth Management for paying for all the lights and coming themselves to help install them.”

Ed Marshall, Director of Kingsland Wealth Management, said: “Our team has had such a wonderful time at Hope House setting up the Winter Wonderland and working with the staff to make this a really magical feature this Christmas.

“We were fortunate to be here for the lights being turned on and you could see how happy the children were to be seeing all the magical lights. We are so happy that children will be able to enjoy a festive time at the hospice this December.”