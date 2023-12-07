Telford Theatre remodelling proposals open for public feedback

The latest public consultation for the Telford Theatre Remodelling project is now underway, signifying a step forward in transforming and rejuvenating Telford Theatre @ Oakengates.

How Telford Theatre @ Oakengates could look. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Two successful drop-in events at Telford Theatre earlier this week drew in over 120 participants, representing diverse interests from amateur dramatics club members, residents, local businesses, and show producers.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the positive feedback received during the sessions reflects a collective excitement and investment in the transformation of the theatre into a vibrant cultural hub.

Supported by Levelling Up funding and delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, the plans feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a new, larger main auditorium and a separate studio theatre providing a new space for community groups to perform and offering a broader cultural programme. The project will also create a new foyer, a theatre dining experience, and a new bar with upgraded amenities for visitors’ comfort, including additional toilets.

The proposals, currently on display in the library space at Telford Theatre, are accessible both in-person and online at telfordtownsfund.co.uk/getinvolved and will remain open for comment until 18 December. Those who would like to give their feedback on the initial proposals can complete a short survey online or pick up hard copies at the Theatre.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The Telford Theatre Remodelling Project underscores our commitment to nurturing a vibrant and culturally rich community. We invite everyone to contribute to the public consultation; your valuable feedback will help shape this important cultural hub.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), added, “This project aims to boost the local economy by increasing footfall and participation in cultural activities and stimulating further investment into the town. We encourage all residents and businesses to participate in the public consultation and share their views to help us develop a theatre that meets the needs of local people and theatre customers.”