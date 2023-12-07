7.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Telford boy meets Her Majesty The Queen to help decorate Clarence House Christmas tree

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Local lad, Yasir Arafat, 4, from Telford, attended a festive gathering at Clarence House on Wednesday, along with his mum and his Roald Dahl Nurse Janice, who works at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Yasir Arafat from Telford pictured with Her Majesty The Queen
Yasir Arafat from Telford pictured with Her Majesty The Queen

The visit was arranged through Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is the Royal Patron.

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity provides specialist nurses and support for seriously ill children and Yasir was one of the children supported by Roald Dahl Nurse Specialists invited to help The Queen to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House. The children also enjoyed a surprise visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer, and there was a wonderful performance by The Band and Bugles of The Rifles.

- Advertisement -

Yasir suffers with sickle cell disorder and has overcome pneumococcal meningitis, which he experienced at only 18 months old. After a month in intensive care, Yasir recovered from the meningitis and has learned to walk again, however the illness has left him profoundly deaf. He now communicates through sign language and has ongoing physiotherapy for his mobility.

His mum, Zainab, explains, “They always say he’s one of the few sickle cell patients to survive pneumococcal meningitis. He’s so lovely, he’s very independent and doesn’t want help, he likes doing things himself and seeing him with that confidence makes me happy.”

Yasir is cared for by his Roald Dahl Nurse Specialist Janice, who supports him and his family. Zainab says, “It’s not just for the sickle cell, Janice supported us for his speech and language, she went to his school to give training, she advises us and encourages me to be strong. I couldn’t do this without Janice.”

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity raises funds to establish specialist nurses to care for children living with some of the most serious and complex health conditions across the UK. The dedication and expertise of Roald Dahl Nurses reduce A&E visits, hospital admissions and consultant appointments, co-ordinating care and providing a vital lifeline to the whole family.

Louise Griew, Chief Executive at Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity said, “We are so grateful to Her Majesty The Queen for inviting our charity to again be part of such a magical event. Being diagnosed with a serious and complex illness is immensely difficult for a child and their whole family, bringing significant stress and worry. This day provides such a special memory for some of the heroic and brave children we support. It also recognises our marvellous Roald Dahl Nurses who provide vital specialist care to thousands of seriously ill children across the UK.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP