Positive developments for re-opening of Baschurch Railway Station welcomed

The approval of a proposal to fund a first-stage feasibility study in the project to re-open a railway station in Baschurch has been welcomed.

Cllr Nick Bardsley, Simon Baynes and local resident Tamarin Bibow at the railway by the old Baschurch station

Simon Baynes, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire, and Cllr Nick Bardsley, County Councillor for Ruyton and Baschurch, have warmly welcomed the decision by Baschurch Parish Council at its meeting on Monday.

Baschurch railway station was originally opened in 1848 before closing in the 1960s as part of the Beeching Cuts. The station closed to passengers in 1960, before finally closing to goods in 1965.

Since 2009, there has been a local campaign for a station to be reopened in Baschurch to serve the local community, with public meetings regarding the issue having been attended by hundreds of people in the past.

Mr Baynes recently visited the railway by the old station with County Councillor Nick Bardsley and local resident Tamarin Bibow.

Cllr Nick Bardsley said: “This is a preliminary but vital first stage in making the case for reopening the railway station in Baschurch. I have been campaigning for the station since I was first elected to Shropshire Council in May 2013. This is not only good news for Baschurch but also for a significant catchment area in North Shropshire.

“I’m very pleased that our local Parish Council has taken the lead and is now commissioning this consultancy report – and from such an experienced and expert team!”

Upon hearing the news from the meeting, Mr Baynes said: “I am delighted by the news that Baschurch Parish Council have met and agreed to fund a first stage feasibility study in the project to re-open a railway station in Baschurch.

“There is long standing and strong support for this locally and I pay tribute to the many people who have campaigned to re-open Baschurch railway station over the years. I commend the Parish Council for the far-sighted decision that they have taken this evening which will be of great benefit to the local community.”