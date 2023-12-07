Police issue appeal following burglary in Church Stretton



Police investigating a burglary at a property at Cwm Head in Church Stretton are appealing for information.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between Friday 20th and Sunday 29th October when the victim realised a number of high value and sentimental items were missing, including a pearl necklace, a diamond ring and three watches.

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Adam Monastiri by calling 01905973782 or emailing adam.monastiri@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00325_I_29102023.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org