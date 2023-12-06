3.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Shrewsbury pair charged with drugs offences

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man and woman from Shrewsbury have appeared at court charged with a number of drug offences.

Paul Bryant, aged 62, of Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury, and Clemintine Franks, aged 34, of Moneybrook Way in Shrewsbury both entered not guilty pleas when they appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 November.

The pair have been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply crack and heroin, and supplying or offering to supply controlled drugs, namely crack and heroin.

These charges relate to a drugs warrant carried out on Thursday 29 November at an address in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury.

They are set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 4 January 2024 and were remanded in custody.

