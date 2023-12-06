-0.6 C
MyWorkwear partners with Silverstone Museum

Telford-based supplier of embroidered and printed workwear, MyWorkwear has announced its partnership with Silverstone Museum.

Rob Jana of Silverstone Museum and James Worthington of MyWorkwear
The museum, which opened its doors in 2019, has been supported by the MyWorkwear team to kit out their staff and volunteers in full uniform. With quality branding a key requirement for Silverstone Museum, the team looked to MyWorkwear to provide them with polos, gilets, softshell jackets and hi-vis items all with high-quality printed logos.

The partnership was an ideal fit for MyWorkwear thanks to its heavy involvement in the engineering and motorsport industries, making it the easy choice for Silverstone Museum.

Speaking of the partnership, James Worthington, Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear said: “We’re so pleased to be working with Silverstone Museum to provide their staff and volunteer uniforms. We were introduced to the museum thanks to our sponsorship of the University of Wolverhampton’s Racing Team and we couldn’t be prouder to support both brands.”

Furthermore, Rob Jaina, Head of Learning & Engagement at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are delighted to be working with MyWorkwear for the provision of uniform for our staff and volunteers. The team has been really helpful so far and we look forward to hopefully making new additions to the staff workwear soon.”

