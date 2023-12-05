1.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Market Drayton distillery brings back popular gin in aid of Hope House

Taste
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A gin produced to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices has proved so popular that its creator is bringing it back again in time for Christmas.

Tony Hobbs with the specially created Gin
Tony Hobbs with the specially created Gin

The Clementine & Hibiscus Gin has been specially created by Tony Hobbs from his multi-World Drinks Awards-winning distillery in Market Drayton, with at least £10 from every bottle sold being donated to support seriously ill local children.

“Hope House Children’s Hospices does such crucially important work and we wanted to do something special for this charity again,” said Tony, who owns the Tranquil Still Distillery.

- Advertisement -

“We were absolutely delighted with how well this special gin sold last year, so we have decided to bring it back again and help raise funds towards the fantastic care and support they provide to children and families.”

The gin raised an amazing £625 last year.

“It’s a gorgeous gin, just bursting with the Christmas flavour of fresh clementines carefully combined with the sweet-sour tanginess of hibiscus, all balanced in our award-winning floral botanical base,” said Tony.

“We recommend this gin be served over ice with either Indian tonic, or a quality lemonade for those with a sweeter tooth. The gin’s beautiful slightly cloudy golden colour comes from its high concentration of entirely natural flavour oils, all eagerly poised to bathe your taste buds with Christmas essence.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are hugely grateful to Tony at Tranquil Still for his support in producing this wonderful gin again, which is perfect for that special gift ahead of Christmas.”

Each bottle of the gin is priced at £45 and there is only a limited amount of stock. Bottles are on sale via the distillery’s website at tranquilstill.co.uk. An adult’s signature is required on delivery.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP