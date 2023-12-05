Market Drayton distillery brings back popular gin in aid of Hope House

A gin produced to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices has proved so popular that its creator is bringing it back again in time for Christmas.

Tony Hobbs with the specially created Gin

The Clementine & Hibiscus Gin has been specially created by Tony Hobbs from his multi-World Drinks Awards-winning distillery in Market Drayton, with at least £10 from every bottle sold being donated to support seriously ill local children.

“Hope House Children’s Hospices does such crucially important work and we wanted to do something special for this charity again,” said Tony, who owns the Tranquil Still Distillery.

“We were absolutely delighted with how well this special gin sold last year, so we have decided to bring it back again and help raise funds towards the fantastic care and support they provide to children and families.”

The gin raised an amazing £625 last year.

“It’s a gorgeous gin, just bursting with the Christmas flavour of fresh clementines carefully combined with the sweet-sour tanginess of hibiscus, all balanced in our award-winning floral botanical base,” said Tony.

“We recommend this gin be served over ice with either Indian tonic, or a quality lemonade for those with a sweeter tooth. The gin’s beautiful slightly cloudy golden colour comes from its high concentration of entirely natural flavour oils, all eagerly poised to bathe your taste buds with Christmas essence.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are hugely grateful to Tony at Tranquil Still for his support in producing this wonderful gin again, which is perfect for that special gift ahead of Christmas.”

Each bottle of the gin is priced at £45 and there is only a limited amount of stock. Bottles are on sale via the distillery’s website at tranquilstill.co.uk. An adult’s signature is required on delivery.