4.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Openreach to replace stone slabs on Cross Street in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Work to replace a temporary reinstatement of the pavement on Cross Street, Oswestry with stone slabs is to be carried out by Openreach from today and will last for up to five days.

Work to replace the temporary surface with the flagstones will take place from today.
Work to replace the temporary surface with the flagstones will take place from today.

In July this year, work was undertaken in Cross Street by contractors working on behalf of Openreach. A number of the stone slabs were damaged whilst being removed and it would not have been safe to relay these, hence the need for an interim reinstatement to keep the area safe for the public.

Under current national legislation utilities companies are permitted to do this type of repair provided that a permanent repair of the surface is complete within six months.

- Advertisement -

However Shropshire Council has worked closely with Openreach to ensure that a permanent repair is carried out sooner than the permitted timescale. Openreach and their contractors have now sourced the appropriate slabs, enabling a permanent and matching repair to be carried out, well within the six months timeframe.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“I’m pleased that the permanent replacement of the stone slabs is to be carried out. We completely understand the frustration of local residents about the appearance of Cross Street since this temporary repair was carried out and have worked closely with Openreach to ensure that the slabs are reinstated at the earliest opportunity.

“The work will be closely monitored by the council’s streetworks team to ensure that the area is reinstated to a satisfactory state.’’

A spokesperson for Openreach said:

“We fully understand how important it is to return Cross Street to how it was before the work took place. We’ve made sure we’ve matched up the replacement stones as closely as possible to ensure the best finish. Work is due to get underway shortly and should take up to five days to complete.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP