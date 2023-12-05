St Chad’s Shrewsbury 2023 Christmas Tree Festival

Shrewsbury’s civic church will be ablaze with twinkling lights this December when a host of beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas trees fill St Chad’s for the opening of its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

St Chads Christmas Tree Festival

There will also be an ongoing and diverse programme of Christmas music, song and dance. Admission is free.

This spectacular display of trees starts on 15th December (with an opening service at 6.30pm), and will run daily until 2nd January 2024.

Joanna Hepper from St. Chad’s said: “We would like people to come and enjoy what promises to be a lovely experience in the tranquil atmosphere of our beautiful Georgian church. The Christmas programme of music to entertain visitors will include performances by school choirs and performing arts groups, as well as the regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’ with the last concert on 22nd December.

“The Festival is a special experience, and the stunningly decorated Christmas trees set in the wonderful ambience of St. Chad’s will be a real Christmastide treat for all the family.”

Joanna Hepper concluded, “In addition to the Festival; other events are planned and Christmas Church services will be taking place throughout the Christmas period with full details on the church website stchadschurchshrewsbury.com Please come and join us for these services to once again worship together at Christmas.”

Full details on the Christmas Tree Festival can be viewed at christmastreefestival.org.