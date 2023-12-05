Shrewsbury based firm receives global people management accolade

Shrewsbury-based professional cleaning supplies firm, Arrow County, has received its Platinum Investors in People accreditation, placing them within an esteemed group of firms, both in the UK and globally.

Arrow County has received the highest level of accreditation possible for people management

The highest level of accreditation possible on the Investors in People framework, Arrow County has gone above and beyond to showcase the incredible work that it does for its people, with the firm originally obtaining Gold accreditation in 2019.

Now placed within the top 6% of global organisations also holding Platinum, Arrow County has produced top results in leading, supporting and improving its people over the last three years, which in return has also seen a huge uplift in its turnover, profit, and staff retention.

- Advertisement -

As well as growing its staff headcount by 7%, from 76 to 82, throughout the last financial year, the firm that is three years away from its 50th anniversary, has utilised its Investors in People accreditation to take its operations to the next level, with the firm now seen as a leading employer, not only in Shrewsbury and Shropshire, but also the Midlands.

Richard Cooke, FD, Arrow County Supplies, said:

“We are thrilled that Arrow has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People Accreditation. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that values, empowers, and invests in our dedicated team members. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and this recognition underscores our continuous efforts to provide an environment where they can thrive, grow, and contribute to our collective success.

Earning the Investors in People Platinum Accreditation is a significant milestone for us, and it reaffirms our position as an employer of choice. We are proud of our team’s hard work and dedication, which has propelled us to this remarkable achievement. This accolade not only strengthens our reputation but also solidified our commitment to excellence and growth. We look forward to leveraging this success to attract top talent and further our mission of delivering exceptional results in the industry.”

Paul Devoy, CEO, Investors in People, said:

“Our Investors in People community is thriving, and we are always delighted to see an organisation make the step up from Gold to Platinum accreditation.

“Obtaining Platinum accreditation rubber stamps quality in people management and I would like to go on record to congratulate Arrow County for the exceptional work that they have showcased over the last three years, in order to reach the level that they now find themselves at.”

Throughout their quest to become a leading employer in the region, Arrow County has placed a huge focus on its ‘Arrow Values’, which they strive to demonstrate and implement from the very top of the business.

Ensuring that their customers get the very best service, Arrow County’s Platinum accreditation has come in no small part from its focus its flexibility and outlook on modern ways of working, with all employees having a platform to support their on-going growth and development, both inside and outside of the office.

As well as its Investors in People accreditation, Arrow County has also recently received its Ecovadis Gold status, meaning that its corporate sustainability goals and ESG measurements are also placing them in the top bracket for being a green and eco-friendly firm.

Arrow County’s HR and Compliance Advisor Sonya Kaur has also recently scooped a prestigious Investors in People award, picking up the award for ‘Young Person of the Year (up to 499 employees).