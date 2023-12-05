4.9 C
New ‘Active Leadership’ programme comes to Oswestry

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is bringing its ‘Active Leadership’ training programme to Oswestry.

Ruth Ross - Shropshire Chamber of Commerce CEO
The new fully-funded programme, delivered by expert business coaches, runs over five separate days, and is worth £4,500 per participant.

Businesses do not need to be Shropshire Chamber of Commerce members to qualify.

It is open to eligible businesses with a registered address in the Shropshire Council local authority area, and is aimed at existing leaders and managers who are looking to learn, grow, and embed best practice within their organisation.

The Oswestry cohort begins on December 13 with further modules delivered in January, February, March and April. Eligible businesses can apply for a maximum of two places.

A small number of places are still available for the Oswestry sessions – to register your interest, or discuss it further, email project and training co-ordinator Amanda Gosling at projects@shropshire-chamber.co.uk

Amanda said: “These courses are part of the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the upskilling and reskilling of the county’s workforce.

“If these dates are not convenient, please do still get in touch as we will be holding more cohorts throughout 2024 in different locations around Shropshire.”

The Active Leadership programme is part of Shropshire Chamber’s ‘Business Growth Through Upskilling’ project, which will be delivered across several Shropshire market towns.

The aim of the project is to ‘level up’ the availability of upskilling and reskilling opportunities, making them convenient and accessible to businesses in all corners of the county.

Ruth Russ, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to supporting economic growth and prosperity in Shropshire.”

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda.

