4.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Elite Hampers wins another award in the realm of luxury

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Elite Hampers, a Telford-based corporate gifting business, is celebrating another award and this time they are winners of LUXlife Magazine’s Food & Drink Awards 2023.

Jeevan Punj, director of Elite Hampers
Jeevan Punj, director of Elite Hampers

Earlier this year they were winners of Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up by Dragon Dens star, Theo Paphitis. They also won LUXlife Magazine’s Perfect Gift Awards and Jeevan Punj, director of Elite Hampers, was a finalist in the Women Who Solopreneur Awards 2023.

LUXlife Magazine’s Awards Coordinator Jack Ford took a moment to comment on the success of this year’s winners, “It’s always a pleasure to show appreciation for those who enrich their industries with their hard work, dedication, and pure passion. I wish all winners a fantastic 2024, and beyond, as they continue to invent, innovate, and lead the food and drink industry to great heights.”

- Advertisement -

Jeevan said: “Receiving this latest award is the perfect close to 2023 – what a year!”. She added “I am so overwhelmed with the encouragement and constant support I have received from my family, friends and business connections. Our Elite journey has been an exciting one and we are constantly striving to give our clients the best possible products and customer experience.”

LUXlife Magazine focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. Their awards celebrate achievements and exceptional creativity in the realm of luxury.

Elite Hampers are currently working like elves before Christmas, spreading the message of appreciation amongst local and nationwide businesses through their luxurious hampers. They are set to have an exciting year ahead and are looking forward to building on the successes of 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP