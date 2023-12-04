3.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision on A41 at Sandford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man in his 50s died in hospital following a collision on the A41 at Sandford last week.

The collision involved two cars and a lorry at around 3.10pm on Wednesday 29 November.

One of the cars and the heavy goods vehicle had collided head-on, the car sustained significant damage resulting in the male driver being trapped.

- Advertisement -

The A41 was closed in both directions between Tern Hill and Whitchurch for several hours, to allow for the emergency services to work safely at the scene, investigation work and for recovery of the vehicles.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 234 of Wednesday 29 November, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP