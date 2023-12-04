Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision on A41 at Sandford

A man in his 50s died in hospital following a collision on the A41 at Sandford last week.

The collision involved two cars and a lorry at around 3.10pm on Wednesday 29 November.

One of the cars and the heavy goods vehicle had collided head-on, the car sustained significant damage resulting in the male driver being trapped.

The A41 was closed in both directions between Tern Hill and Whitchurch for several hours, to allow for the emergency services to work safely at the scene, investigation work and for recovery of the vehicles.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 234 of Wednesday 29 November, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.