Over 50 floats take part in Oswestry Christmas Parade

Oswestry’s big Christmas Parade was certainly an event to remember on Saturday with a record number of floats and bumper crowds lining the streets.

Hope House winner of the best non-commercial float award

It was, in the words of Borderland Rotary President, Andy Boroughs, “It’s what wonderful memories are made of”.

The parade had over 50 floats this year and the festive level was off the scale with the streets thronged with merrymakers cheering and clapping as each vehicle went past and the children on the floats giving it their all, singing, dancing, and throwing treats to the expectant crowds.

Andy Boroughs continued, “It made me very proud to be a small part of this great endeavour and I was blown away by the enthusiasm of everyone involved – the clubs, the companies, the children and of course all the people who turned out and gave so generously.

“I do want to thank Olly Rose, Oswestry town mayor, for working with me to choose the winning floats but I have to say, every float should have won a prize.”

Lots of work goes into organising such a large event and few work harder to make it happen than Jonathan Jones who leads a great team from Borderland Rotary Club and beyond.

Winning Floats

Best commercial – Dapper Dogs

Best non-commercial – Hope House

Best Youth – Dance School of Rock

Best children’s – Border Counties Gymnastics

Best walking group – Oswestry in Bloom