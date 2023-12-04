Grant to support young borough residents in taking next career step

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched ‘The Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant 2024’, supporting young borough residents to take the next steps in their career.

Over the last seven years, the grant scheme has supported 510 young people. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In its eighth cycle, the grant of up to £500 is available for young people who are seeking support to help get them into education, employment or training. Additionally, the grant is also available to young people looking for help to pursue extracurricular activities to support their learning and development.

To be eligible for the grant, the young person must live in Telford and Wrekin – or be a child in care or care leaver living outside of the borough. They must also be aged between 15 (and in Year 11) through to 25 at the close of applications.

They must showcase how the funding could successfully help them overcome barriers, including those that are currently preventing them from accessing education, employment or training. It is also available to those seeking to start up their own business and need an initial investment.

This year, the grant is sponsored by Veolia, Balfour Beatty and Arriva who are supporting the grant with monetary donations totalling £3,500 and 16 bus passes respectively. As local businesses, their support is a wonderful commitment to the young people of our borough and supporting them in their future endeavours to reach places of education or work.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab) said, “I’m delighted that we are once again offering this grant to young people across the borough. It’s a great chance to give back to our local community by supporting some of our youngest residents in their education, employment and training.

“Over the last seven years, the grant scheme has supported 510 young people with a total of £109,742, making a huge difference to their lives. Every year we meet so many incredible and talented young people who showcase their passions. It’s a real privilege to be part of their journey and help them to achieve their dreams.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy (Lab) said, “All of our young people deserve the chance to explore the dream career they want without anything holding them back. The Young Person Grant can make that possible for our youngest residents.

“We invite all eligible candidates to apply and look forward to hearing about the creative approaches they are taking to their future education and careers. So, to not miss the deadline, we encourage entrants to submit their applications early. We look forward to reading them!”

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on 19 January 2024.

For more information or to submit an application visit telford.gov.uk/ypg.