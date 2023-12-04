Brockton Primary School vows to improve following Ofsted report

Staff and governors at Brockton C of E Primary School say they are already working hard to improve the school following their latest Ofsted report.

Brockton C of E Primary School. Image: Google Street View

In a report published today Ofsted inspectors rated the school as ‘requires improvement’. At their last graded inspection in 2017 the school was rated as ‘Good’.

Now the school wants to become ‘Good’ again, and has already begun to address the areas for improvement identified by Ofsted inspectors.

- Advertisement -

In the Ofsted report inspectors acknowledge that ‘the school wants the best for all pupils’ and that ‘school leaders have secured improvements in various aspects of school life. However, they know there is more to do [and] they are determined to improve the school further’.

Marilyn Hunt, Executive Headteacher for the Edge Schools’ Federation, of which Brockton is a member, said:

“We are disappointed by the overall judgement, but are pleased that the report reflects the progress which has been made since our last ungraded inspection at Brockton in June 2022 and the clear areas for improvement which are already being worked on in school.

“We are particularly pleased by the strong thread throughout the report of the caring and nurturing ethos which exists in our school and that the rich variety of additional activities which we offer to all of our pupils has been awarded a “good” grading.

“Though we have done a great deal of work on our whole school curriculum planning, the particular needs of mixed-age classes in terms of planning and delivering the different levels and strands of the National Curriculum had been identified as an area to develop and was already part of our school “next steps”.

“Likewise, the development of a more formally sequenced plan of learning in our Early Years is already in hand. We have made some adjustments to our behaviour management policy, and this is already starting to demonstrate improvements in behaviour overall.

“As the report says, we know that there is more to do and we continue to strive to provide the very best for all of our pupils and their families.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. We’re pleased that the headteacher, staff and governors, have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”

The inspection was carried out on 24 and 25 October 2023.