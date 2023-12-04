20mph speed limit to be introduced outside some Shropshire schools

A Shropshire Council programme is set to see 20mph speed limits introduced outside selected Shropshire schools from next year.

Some schools already have a 20mph speed limit outside. Image: Google Street View

In 2020, Shropshire Council approved the development of a programme for introducing 20mph speed restrictions, where existing highway conditions suggest it would be appropriate to do so.

A programme of data collection and feasibility work got under way in May 2021 – following the disruption to traffic caused by the pandemic – at all council-maintained schools and academies that do not currently have a mandatory 20mph speed limit.

The data collected for each school has been used to determine locations where a 20mph speed restriction could deliver benefits and what type of 20mph speed restriction would be most appropriate.

The council will now start to carry out engagement with the first batch of schools, as well as the local councillors whose divisions the schools fall in. Following this, engagement will be carried out with local communities to seek their comments.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“A great deal of work has taken place over the past two years and I’m really pleased that we’ll soon be starting detailed engagement with the schools identified through this work.

“The safety of our children is paramount, and I’m delighted to be progressing this to deliver the greater benefits to our school communities, local residents, road users and also the environment.”

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This is a very important project for Shropshire Council and one that will benefit communities across the county in the coming years, helping to improve safety outside schools across Shropshire.”

Any specific proposals that come forward following the engagement exercise will then be subject to a statutory consultation exercise.

There is no single generic approach for the introduction of a 20mph speed restriction, and site-specific characteristics will determine the level of intervention that may be required.

The schools set to be included in the first phase of the programme are as follows, though the final list is subject to change as work progresses.

– Idsall School, Shifnal

– The Grove School Market, Drayton

– Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch

– The Thomas Adams School, Wem

– The Lacon Childe School, Cleobury Mortimer

– Barrow 1618 CofE Primary Free School

– Stoke-On-Tern Primary School, Stoke Heath

– Long Mountain CofE Primary School, Worthen

– Lower Heath CofE Primary School

– Minsterley Primary School, Minsterley (Upgrade)

– Longden Primary School

– William Brookes School, Much Wenlock

– Lakelands Academy, Ellesmere

– Market Drayton Junior School

– Buildwas Academy, Buildwas

– The Community College, Bishops Castle

– Welshampton CofE Primary School

– St Martins 3-16 Community School

– Ellesmere Primary School

– Norbury Primary School

– Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy, Oswestry

Shropshire Council says other schools will be included in future phases.