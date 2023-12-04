Shropshire village team gets set for thirteenth winter show

It’s all hands on deck for a Shropshire village team as it launches rehearsals for its thirteenth winter show in an original production involving all parts of the community.

It’s a family affair for the Aireys, who are all playing a part in Welshampton’s annual show. Pictured are Tom (6), Simon, Martha (9) and Faith.

Making Waves has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by Oswestry playwright and actor, Shaun Higgins. It takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall near Ellesmere on February 16, 17 and 18.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who are working together to bring the production to the stage.

Making Waves is helmed by the dastardly Captain Codseye, who is searching the depths in his submarine in a bid to pull the plug at the bottom of the Mere. Fortunately, the enterprising Alexandra and stable boy Cal are on hand to try and save the day. With the help of the townsfolk, some trusty mere-maids, and the audience too, they just might be able to scupper the Captain’s evil plans, and make a few waves of their own in the process …

Shaun, who is directing, said: “We’re really pushing the boat out this year with our annual winter show. With fabulous sets, an original script, a live band and some terrific actors, Making Waves looks all set to astound and delight audiences once again.

“As ever, many local people of all ages are involved both on stage and behind the scenes. Often, it’s a real family affair. The talented Airey crew are all on board this year with mum Faith leading on visual design, dad Simon starring as wisecracking sidekick Grim Aldi and Martha and Tom joining the mischievous band of Wildlings. Fun, zany, and bursting with creative flair, don’t miss the boat for this colourful extravaganza!”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50, £7.50 and £5.50, will be released early in the new year.

Details are available on Welshampton Bonfire Committee’s website welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.